Salman Khan's 59th Birthday Bash: Iulia Vantur joins superstar's family and friends to celebrate his special day in Jamnagar

Today, on December 27, 2024, family, friends, and fans of Salman Khan celebrated the actor’s 59th birthday. Last night, several Bollywood celebs, including Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Arbaaz Khan, and others, made their way to Arpita Khan Sharma’s Mumbai residence to bring in his birthday. A while ago, all the close ones of Salman were on a flight, all set to celebrate the Tiger 3 actor in Jamnagar.

A couple of hours ago, Sohail Khan took to his Instagram account and dropped a video. In the clip, he can be seen onboard a private plane with all the close friends and family members of Salman Khan. The actor-filmmaker showcased who all joined them in celebrating the superstar on his 59th birthday bash, which will be hosted in Jamnagar today (December 27).

We can see Khan’s mother, Salma Khan; actress Helen, Iulia Vantur; Bollywood’s most-loved couple, Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh; Arpita Khan Sharma and her actor husband, Aayush Sharma, Sohail and Seema Sajdeh’s son Nirvan, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan and many others. Ritesh and Genelia’s sons Riaan and Rahyl also joined them along with other kids to celebrate Arpita and Aayush’s daughter Ayat who shared her birthday with her mamu. Sharing the video, Sohail penned, “Happy birthday bhai n ayaat.”

Earlier today, the birthday boy touched down in Jamnagar amid high security and cheers from his excited fans and well-wishers. Soon after, he was joined by his entire family at the location. In a clip posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, Sohail can be seen carefully escorting his mother, Salma, into the venue. The video shows the entire Khan family exiting Jamnagar airport. The actor held his mom’s hands tight and walked slowly and carefully with her. They were followed by the other guests.

Last night, Arpita and Aayush hosted a star-studded gala at their Mumbai residence in honor of their bhai, Salman Khan. While the Dabangg actor made a dashing entry at the soiree in his blue Range Rover, he was joined by Bobby Deol, Arbaaz and his wife Sshura, Riteish and Genelia, Sangeeta Bijlani, Salman’s nephew Ayaan Agnihotri and others.

