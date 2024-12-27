WATCH: Birthday boy Salman Khan arrives at Jamnagar in style with Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan for special celebration

Salman Khan is celebrating his 59th birthday today, November 27, 2024. The Sikandar superstar had an intimate midnight celebration with his family and close friends. Several pictures and videos from the special evening surfaced on the internet. Meanwhile, after spending time with his loved ones, the birthday boy reached Jamnagar for extended celebrations.

On December 27, Salman Khan was spotted flying from Mumbai to Jamnagar. In a video shared by the paps, the superstar made a dashing entry from the arrival gate while he reached Gujarat’s Jamnagar to celebrate his birthday accompanied by late politician Baba Siddique’s son, Zeeshan Siddique, and others.

The superstar was seen holding a cap in his hand while he exuded his effortless swag in an all-black look. He looked his handsome self in a black t-shirt with a denim jacket over it, paired with matching pants. In a video clicked by the paps from afar, the superstar acknowledged the paps by waving at them and nodding his head before sitting in the car.

Reacting to the video, several fans dropped red heart emojis and extended their special birthday wishes in the comments section. A fan remarked, "Bhai stardom ho to salman khan jaisa," and another pointed, "Bhai ka swag on point."

Prior to that, Salman was captured while he flew from Mumbai. In a video clicked from a distance, his iconic bracelet caught everyone's attention as he acknowledged the paps by waving towards them from afar and smiling at them.

As part of the midnight celebration, an inside video featured Salman cutting a cake with his niece Ayat while Iulia Vantur captured the joyful moments on camera. Music composer Sajid Wajid shared the video from the birthday celebration, in which the birthday boy was seen standing with his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, and brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma.

On the professional front, Salman is currently busy working on one of the highly-anticipated films, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugdoss, the upcoming action-entertainer features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, along with Prateik Babbar and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is poised to release on Eid 2025. Adding to the anticipation, the teaser of Sikandar will be dropped tomorrow, i.e., November 28, 2024, at 11:07 a.m.

