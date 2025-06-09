Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina caught arguing on camera, netizens say 'real life loyeyapa...'

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, the rumored lovebirds of the B-town, attended Sonam Kapoor's birthday bash on Sunday (June 8). While their presence made the night even more special, the duo was caught having a serious conversation during the celebration.

In the video, it seemed like Khushi and Vedang were arguing. The two were holding hands as they engrossed themselves in an intense conversation, but there came a moment when Khushi was about to walk away, but Vedang held onto her.

Reacting to the video, one of the users commented, "Looks like a Bollywood scene." Another one remarked, "Scripted." Further, a netizen wrote, "Real life loveyapa."

Guests at Sonam Kapoor's birthday bash

For Sonam Kapoor's birthday party, Khushi opted for a cute black dress with a white cross-back. Her style and makeup game truly won hearts. Twinning with the Loveyapa actress, Vedang Raina sported a black shirt and jeans, exuding casual vibes.

Besides these two, the celebration night was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Swara Bhaskar, among others.

Also, pictures and videos of Sonam cutting the cake and making the most of her special day were shared on social media. She looked glamorous in a chic black outfit, bringing her iconic style game to the forefront.

Talking about Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, the two made their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar directorial, The Archies. Later, in 2024, the latter shared screen space with Alia Bhatt in an action thriller film titled Jigra. In the movie, he played Alia's brother, Ankur Anand.

Whereas, Khushi joined hands with director Advait Chandan for a romantic comedy drama, Loveyapa. The movie marked the debut of Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, and was a huge debacle at the box office. The young actress was last seen in Nadaaniyan. It featured Ibrahim Ali Khan as the male lead and also starred Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, and Jugal Hansraj. This movie was also highly criticised on social media.

