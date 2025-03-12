Bollywood Newswrap, March 12: Abhishek Bachchan's major transformation for King; Metro In Dino gets new release date and more

Love Bollywood updates but missed out due to mid-week blues? No worries! We've rounded up the biggest highlights of the day. From Abhishek Bachchan's major transformation for King to Metro In Dino securing a new release date, here's your Bollywood news fix!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of March 12, 2025:

1. Abhishek Bachchan to undergo major transformation for Shah Rukh Khan's King

Sidharth Anand's highly anticipated film King boasts a stellar cast featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma in key roles. Now, Pinkvilla has an exclusive scoop on Abhishek's role in the action-packed entertainer.

A source close to the development said, "Siddharth Anand is planning to present Abhishek Bachchan like never before in King as Jr. B will have a special look in this action-packed entertainer. The idea is to create a character that has a menacing appearance, with a certain kind of physique. Abhishek has already started to hit the gym to attain a lean physique in King. His lean appearance in King will blow over the audience, and Sid will be unleashing his characters with special assets once the film goes on floors."

2. Athiya Shetty shares dreamy maternity shoot with husband KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul recently shared a heartwarming maternity shoot on Instagram, capturing their special moments as they prepare for parenthood. The pictures featured the couple in cozy, loving poses, with Athiya flaunting her baby bump in both casual and elegant outfits.

Advertisement

From tender kisses to behind-the-scenes clips, their joyful moments were beautifully captured. Athiya captioned the post with, "Oh, baby!" adding a touch of excitement to the couple's upcoming journey into parenthood.

3. Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan's Metro In Dino locks a new release date

Anurag Basu's much-anticipated anthology Metro In Dino has finally locked in a new release date after multiple delays. Featuring an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film is now set to hit the big screens on July 4, 2025.

On March 12, T-Series took to Instagram to unveil a brand-new poster featuring the star-studded lineup. Announcing the new release date, the post read, "When love, fate and city life collide magic is bound to happen! #Metro… इन दिनों brings the stories of heart from the cities that you love! Experience it on #July4th in cinemas near you," the post was captioned.

Advertisement

4. Deepika Padukone shares funny meme perfectly capturing Ranveer Singh

On March 12, Deepika Padukone shared a hilarious meme on her Instagram stories, featuring a pigeon pacing around restlessly. The caption humorously described it as, "My husband when he is on the call with someone."

To make it even funnier, she added the Panchayat title track in the background and tagged Ranveer Singh along with his friend Vijay Subramaniam. A series of laughter emojis followed, playfully teasing the duo's never-ending conversations.

5. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli spotted in Dubai

A fan page recently shared a clip featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Dubai. While Anushka’s face isn’t clearly visible, the post claims that the duo is working on a mysterious project. The setting appears to be an antique shop, with a camera positioned nearby, hinting at an ongoing shoot. The two seem engrossed in a deep conversation, completely lost in each other’s company.