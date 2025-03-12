Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty goes ‘Oh Baby’ as she drops heartwarming maternity shoot with hubby KL Rahul and we can’t stop smiling
Athiya Shetty, who is expecting her first child with her husband KL Rahul, recently dropped some glimpses from her maternity shoot that promise to melt your hearts.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are gearing up to embrace parenthood very soon. In 2024, they announced that they were expecting their first child. Athiya has been sharing glimpses from her pregnancy journey over the past few months. Now, the actress has dropped a heartwarming maternity shoot with her husband. Fans couldn’t stop smiling over the pictures.
