Bollywood Newswrap, May 26: Alia Bhatt facing challenges at Cannes closing ceremony to Bipasha Basu on doing Jism despite warnings

Missed today's top entertainment buzz? Don't worry, we've got you covered! From Kajol's striking new look in Maa to Alia Bhatt revealing how her creative team tackled last-minute challenges at Cannes 2025, here's a quick roundup of the biggest Bollywood headlines making waves today

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of May 26, 2025:

Advertisement

1. Subhash Ghai drops BIG update on Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit's Khal Nayak sequel

Over 30 years after Khal Nayak hit theaters, filmmaker Subhash Ghai has finally confirmed a sequel is on the way. Fans have long awaited Khal Nayak 2, and Ghai revealed that the script is now complete, with casting and crew selection set to begin soon.

2. Maa: Kajol's dark and divine look in mythological horror from Shaitaan world has fans saying 'OMG very excited'

Kajol is ready to make a powerful return to the big screen with her upcoming mythological horror thriller Maa, directed by Vishal Furia. Building anticipation ahead of its release, she unveiled the film's first poster, instantly sparking buzz among fans, many of whom reacted with comments like, "OMG, very excited!

3. Why did Bipasha Basu do Jism despite being advised not to take up 'adult content' film? Actress makes BIG REVELATION

Bipasha Basu, once a leading star in Bollywood, recently reflected on her bold film choices, including the 2003 romantic thriller Jism. Looking back, she revealed that she was advised to turn down the role due to its "adult content," but she chose to follow her instincts instead.

Advertisement

4. No power, no problem: Alia Bhatt reveals how her team creatively overcame challenges as she prepared for Cannes closing ceremony

Alia Bhatt recently marked her debut at the Cannes Film Festival with two dazzling red carpet appearances. On the final day, during the event's closing ceremony, Alia and her team encountered a power outage while preparing. Despite the hiccup, they managed to pull off a flawless look using sheer creativity and teamwork.

5. Why wasn't Ishaan Khatter 'freaked out' doing intimate scenes with Tabu in A Suitable Boy? Actor explains

In a recent interview, Ishaan Khatter spoke about his experience working with Tabu in A Suitable Boy. Reflecting on filming intimate scenes, he shared that he remained completely at ease, saying, "With an actress like Tabu, honestly, it's like, you don't have to talk about it."

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Stolen OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Abhishek Banerjee’s award-winning thriller movie online