Maa: Kajol’s dark and divine look in mythological horror from Shaitaan world has fans saying ‘we’re waiting impatiently’

Kajol is all set to make a striking comeback to cinemas with her next project, a mythological horror thriller titled Maa, helmed by director Vishal Furia. Ahead of the film’s release, the actress shared the first poster, sparking a wave of excitement and curiosity among fans, with many expressing, "We are waiting impatiently."

Advertisement

The poster features Kajol in a fierce confrontation with a terrifying creature, capturing the eerie and intense vibe of the film. Accompanied by the chilling tagline “Rakshak. Bhakshak. MAA.,” the image hints at a powerful narrative.

Within minutes, fans flooded the comments section. One user commented, "BRING IT OUT!!!!." One person wrote, "kajol is backkkk here to rule." One fan commented, "OMG very excited." Another wrote, "Will be deadly for sure this film." One commented, "CANT WAIT TO SEE THIS MASTERPIECE."

In Maa, Kajol takes on the role of a powerful mother caught in a supernatural showdown to save her child. Far from the usual sentimental portrayals, this character stands out as intense and formidable. Kajol herself has described it as her “most powerful role to date,” and the poster makes it clear, this is a high-stakes clash between sacred strength and sinister forces

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, Maa is brought to audiences by Jio Studios and Devgn Films. The story and screenplay come from Saiwyn Quadras, renowned for crafting narratives with deep emotional resonance and grounded realism.

Advertisement

Scheduled for a theatrical release on June 27, Maa will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali. The film features a stellar cast including Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma.

Beyond Maa, Kajol is also set to appear in Sarzameen, sharing the screen with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, as well as in Maharagni—Queen of Queens, alongside Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, and Jisshu Sengupta.

ALSO READ: ‘In my head, I believe…’: John Abraham shares why he’s not fully convinced about doing OTT projects