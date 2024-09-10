Bollywood Newswrap, September 10: Alia Bhatt's Jigra gets shoutout from Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Deol to begin Ramayana shoot from Summer 2025 and more

On September 10, Bollywood was abuzz with exciting news. If you missed out on today’s highlights, don’t worry—Pinkvilla has you covered. From Neetu Kapoor’s enthusiastic shoutout to daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt’s film Jigra to exclusive details about Sunny Deol starting his role in Ramayana in September next year after completing Border 2, we’ve got all the top stories right here. Let’s dive into these updates and more.

1. Neetu Kapoor gives shoutout to daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra

The recent release of the Jigra teaser trailer, featuring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, has garnered much attention. On September 10, 2024, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories to share her excitement for the film. She posted a captivating solo poster of Alia Bhatt, who is shown with a powerful, intense expression. Neetu further enhanced her post by incorporating the film’s announcement video music. She captioned it, “Our Jigra out to get hers,” along with two pink heart emojis and a fire emoji.

2. Sohail Khan on romance rumors

Sohail Khan became the center of romance rumors after he was spotted having dinner with a woman whom the paparazzi identified as his new girlfriend. This led to a flurry of speculation across media platforms. In response, Sohail Khan has cleared the air with HT City, stating that the woman in question is just a long-time friend and not someone he is romantically involved with. He emphasized that the dating rumors are inaccurate. Khan, who was formerly married to fashion designer Seema Sajdeh, has put the speculation to rest with his clarification.

3. Sunny Deol to begin Ramayana shoot in Summer 2025

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project, Ramayana, is progressing with notable updates. A source exclusively told Pinkvilla that Yash will be filming for Ramayana: Part One through the first quarter of 2025. In summer 2025, Sunny Deol will begin portraying Lord Hanuman after completing Border 2.

The source said, “Sunny Deol takes up Ramayana after finishing his work on Border 2. Like Ranbir, Sunny Deol has also allotted bulk dates to Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra to shoot for his part in the Ramayana Franchise.” In mid-2025, Nitesh Tiwari and his team are set to film scenes featuring Ranbir Kapoor alongside Yash and Sunny Deol.

4. Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani’s War 2’s romantic track to be shot in Italy: Reports

Director Ayan Mukerji is set to bring a touch of Italian romance to War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. As per Mid-day, starting September 18, 2024, the team will film an elaborate romantic song in picturesque Italian settings. Ayan, alongside producer Aditya Chopra, will be shooting in iconic locations like Venice, Lake Como, and Tuscany, as well as some off-the-beaten-path spots.

The starting phase of the shoot will focus on capturing the song's essence over six days, with the rest of the schedule dedicated to high-octane action sequences and dramatic scenes. The filming itinerary includes Venice, Tuscany, Lake Como, Naples, the Amalfi Coast, and the Sorrento Peninsula. After the Italian shoot, the crew will return to India by early October to continue with the remaining production.

5. Siddhant Chaturvedi addresses ‘arrogant’ label over ‘struggle’ comment on Ananya Panday

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently revisited his controversial comment about Ananya Panday, emphasizing that his statement was rooted in confidence, not arrogance. Speaking to India Today, Chaturvedi clarified that his remark, made during the Actors Roundtable, was a testament to his belief in the importance of self-advocacy in the film industry.

He said, “I feel it’s hard to survive in this industry if you don’t speak up for yourself. Sometimes, it’s important to stand on your spine and that can come across as condescending or overconfident, but that is the fuel that drives me in life.” Siddhant's comment had gained attention again after being humorously featured in Ananya’s recent Prime Video series, Call Me Bae.

