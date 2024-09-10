Suhana Khan’s ravishing saree look receives BIG love from rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda, his mom Shweta Bachchan and sister Navya Naveli; PICS

A while ago, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan dropped images of herself looking ravishing in a red saree. While her face card was enough to grab eyeballs, the internet went berserk on seeing her rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda’s reaction to her images. Not just him, but his mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and sister Navya Naveli Nanda also showered love on her.

Suhana Khan has been impressing the fashion police with her fashion sense. Be it stealing a saree from her mom, Gauri Khan’s closet to looking like a diva in floral, flowy gowns, she has done it all. Minutes ago, she broke the internet with yet another carousel of stunning images of herself.

Soon after, her The Archies co-star and rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda clicked the red heart button on the post. He was joined by his mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda and sister Navya Naveli Nanda who is also a close friend of Suhana. Not just the Bachchan-Nanda clan, her B-town besties Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Panday also liked the images.

They were joined by Ananya’s mom Bhavna Pandey, Shanaya’s mother Maheep Kapoor, actor Veer Pahariya, Salman Khan’s niece and actress Alizeh Agnihotri, performer Larissa Bonesi, among others.

Dressed in a red saree by celebrity designer Torani, Suhana looked stunning. She accessories her look with a pair of earrings stunning with precious stones and a matching finger ring. This isn’t the first time that Agastya and his family have showered hearts on Shah Rukh and Gauri’s daughter Suhana. In fact, Gauri also gave a virtual ‘Big Hug’ to the actor when he dropped his first images on his official Instagram profile.

Suhana and Agastya have also been making public appearances together. A couple of days ago, at the Mumbai screening of Ananya Panday's debut web series, Call Me Bae, he was seen protecting his alleged ladylove from the crowd. Netizens also called them ‘cute jodi'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming movie Ikkis. As for Suhana, she is all set to make her big screen debut with her father Shah Rukh Khan in King.

