Bollywood Singer Sheykhar Ravjiani makes shocking revelation of losing voice for 2 years; revels suffering from ‘Left Vocal Chord Paresis’

Sheykhar Ravjiani is one of the most popular singers and music directors in Bollywood who has lent his voice to songs like Besharam Rang, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, The Hook Up Song, Zehnaseeb, Ishq Wala Love, and more. Recently, he revealed that he had lost his voice two years ago due to Left Vocal Chord Paresis and went through a difficult phase until he bounced back with the help of an 'angel.'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sheykhar Ravjiani shared a series of graphic images with text sharing an unknown incident about how he lost his voice two years ago and a doctor diagnose the condition as Left Vocal Chord Paresis. Since he was a singer by profession, his voice was the most significant part of his life, and the situation made him feel ‘destroyed.’

Take a look:

The challenging phase and his inability to sing like he used to create a loop of negative thoughts in his mind because he felt he wouldn't be able to sing again. Given his situation, his family was affected and worried for the music director. When Ravjiani found no other way, he prayed and kept trying to succeed and regain his voice.

During the phase, he visited San Diego and met Jeremy, who made him meet an angel— Dr. Erin Walsh. Describing her role in his recovery journey, Sheykhar penned, "I remember tears rolling down uncontrollably as I told her that I wanted to be able to sing again. I begged her to please do something. The first thing she told me was that I should not blame myself for what happened with my voice. We spoke at length, and she made me feel comfortable, and eventually, she miraculously made me believe that I could sing. Which was the first step. But each time I tried...I croaked and began to hate the sound of my voice...but she was unwavered and kept working on my voice and my spirit."

Gradually, with dedication and positivity, he could normalize his vocal cords and sing better than he used to. He credited her for being an angel and advised his followers to lean towards positivity in life.

The Ishq Wala Love singer's post soon went viral, and several industries and fans shared their thoughts and appreciation in the comment section. Filmmaker Farah Khan, who worked with him and his music composer and partner, Vishal Dadlani, on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om, stated how she was unaware of it and wrote, "Oh my god sheks!! I didn't even know this.. wow."

Take a look at the comments:

On the other hand, Vishal noted how he witnessed his partner and close friend, Sheykhar, go through a difficult phase and mentioned that the singer inspired him.

On the work front, Sheykhar released his new song, 'Baat Itni Si' with co-singers Pratibha Singh Baghel & Madhubanti Bagchi one week ago.