Aapka Apna Zakir, hosted by Zakir Khan, has been receiving love from the audience since its beginning. In today’s (August 25) episode, the special guests were Neeti Mohan, Jubin Nautiyal, and Shekhar Ravjiani. During the show, Shekhar Ravjiani recalled being rejected as a contestant on a reality show years ago, only to return later as a judge.

In a conversation, Zakir Khan shared a story about watching Shekhar Ravjiani as a contestant on a reality show. Despite singing well and getting good scores, Shekhar missed moving forward by just 5 points. Years later, Zakir was surprised that Shekhar had become a judge on the same show. He asked Shekhar about this.

Shekhar Ravjiani said, “Haarna bahut zaruri tha zindagi mein kyuki vo haar mere liye jeet ban gayi. (Losing was very important in life because that loss turned into a victory for me.)” He recalls that his wife Chhaya was his fiancée at that time and was in the audience. When the results were announced and he lost, Chhaya asked him if he’s okay and he replied that he was fine but stated, “If I come back to this show, I'll return as a judge.”

He added, “Ye ahankaar nahi tha, ego nahi tha ye sirf apne aapko aur strong karne ki ek koshish thi aur ye haar mere liye bahut zaruri thi. Ye agar jeet jata na toh mera dimaag kharab ho jata toh ye mai haara acha hua kyuki uske baad mehnat kari or aap logon ne jeeta diya.”

“(It wasn’t arrogance or ego; it was simply an effort to strengthen myself. This loss was very important for me. If I had won, I might have lost my mind. So, it's good that I lost because after that, I worked hard, and you all helped me win.)”

In a heartwarming moment, Zakir and Shekhar reminisced about their love for Ghazals and their time working together. Zakir Khan mentioned that he used to work in radio, while Shekhar was part of a Ghazal show and sang Ghazals exceptionally well. Zakir had even written a promo for that show.

