Diljit Dosanjh channels his inner Govinda from Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye song in special 'Kukkad vs Dosa' video; WATCH

Punjabi music sensation and actor Diljit Dosanjh leaves no stone unturned to entertain his fans. Apart from his foot-tapping songs and outstanding performances in commercial movies, Diljit interacts with his followers on social media. Remember when Diljit 'clashed' with Alexa over a song request a few years ago? The singer-actor is back with another hilarious video from his kitchen diaries. Diljit recently cooked chicken and dosa while channelling his inner Govinda from the 90s famous track, Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye.

On August 30, Diljit Dosanjh dropped a hilarious clip of himself in which he can be seen preparing a chicken dish in the kitchen. Diljit added his voiceover behind the clip which will make you ROFL. The Amar Singh Chamkila actor shares the recipe for the chicken being cooked on the stove.

In a moment, Diljit sings Govinda and Raveena Tandon's Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye while enjoying the track. He also adds Govinda's touch to the song. For the uninitiated, Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye (Chalo Ishq Ladaaye) featured in the 1998 film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The Clash singer is accompanied by a man who is presumably his cook. Diljit's hilarious commentary during his cooking session will tickle your bones. He concludes the clip by saying "Dance kardi pai ye" in the musical tone, which roughly translates to "we have to dance."

Diljit is sporting a black vest, red checkered pyjamas, and a round blue hat. "Kukkad VS Dosa," read the caption.

Watch the video here:

Naturally, Diljit Dosanjh's video caught the attention of his fans on Instagram. An Instagram user wrote, "Why this man is so cuteeeeeeee." A fan wrote, "Mujhe bhi khanaa hai aapke hath kaa." "Dosa and Diljit," read a comment.

An Instagram user called him "Chef Dosanjh." A fan wrote, "Voice-over is just WOW,,, love you."

Back in 2020, Diljit Dosanjh posted a video of himself recorded in the kitchen. In the clip, Diljit made several requests for Alexa to play his popular song, Clash from the album, G.O.A.T. "Alexa, play Clash by Diljit Dosanjh," the singer said in the old video. The device later recognized the track and played it for him. "O mann gi oye!" he said while expressing his happiness.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila earlier this year. He was paired with Parineeti Chopra in the film.



