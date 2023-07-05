Breaking Records: 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' clocks highest release day viewership of the year on ZEE5 Global

ZEE5 Global, the world's largest streaming platform for South Asian content, globally released Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on 23rd June. The Farhad Samji directorial received a blockbuster opening on its first day. The action drama raked in the highest release-day viewership in 2023 and became the most-watched Salman Khan title on the platform, surpassing his previous blockbusters - Antim and Radhe. Within 24 hours of its release, the movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' garnered massive viewership, making it the second-largest opening of a movie to be recorded on the platform, surpassed only by the Golden Globe-winning period drama 'RRR’.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a story of an honest man who can go to any length to protect his family and loved ones. Produced by Salman Khan Films, the movie revolves around four brothers. Bhaijaan (Salman Khan), the eldest brother, has committed to living a bachelor’s life so that he can take care of his three younger brothers (Played by Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam). Meanwhile, his brothers, who've already found their life partners, come together to find a perfect match for Bhaijaan. The story takes an unexpected turn when a beautiful woman (Pooja Hegde) walks into his life. From mending ways because of his girlfriend to protect her family, this high-octane action-drama film is packed with romantic scenes, family bonds, catchy songs, and an engaging storyline.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “We are extremely happy to see the strong response that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has received at launch. We’ve promised our global viewers a great line-up of blockbuster films and shows across the year, and we are happy to be keeping up to that commitment.”

Salman Khan Films’ spokesperson said, “It is amazing to see fans pour in their love and appreciation for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 Global. The response on the first day for the superstar’s family entertainer is a testament to his global fandom and we hope that it continues to grow with time.”

Director Farhad Samji said, “We are overwhelmed by the response Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has received from our audiences from around the world. It truly depicts how an honest story holds power to bring together viewers irrespective of language and location. We are delighted with its record-breaking achievement of a blockbuster opening on ZEE5 Global and hope that viewers will continue to shower their love on the film.”

Viewers can also avail special subscription offers to watch the film in 4K ultra-HD resolution with high-quality Dolby audio. Additionally, the platform has also introduced SharePlay with the OTT premiere of the movie. The feature allows the platform’s subscribers to watch content through FaceTime on iPhones and iPads for an enhanced collective viewing experience. Available on iPhones and iPads, viewers can initiate the SharePlay feature on the ZEE5 Global app via FaceTime or iMessages. Users can invite up to 32 people, depending on the device’s bandwidth, to join a single session, facilitating virtual reunions with friends and family.

