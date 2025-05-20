Can you guess which Ranbir Kapoor album Arjun Kapoor thinks should belong on every playlist?

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently took to social media and asked his fans to suggest songs for his ‘Jazbaat’ playlist. As soon as he asked for suggestions, fans shared in abundance. From Ishq Risk to Ek Villain Returns song Shaamat, they shared several good songs. But the real highlight is the Singham Again actor’s reaction to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal album suggestion, proving their bromance is the real deal.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram story, Arjun Kapoor asked fans about songs that should be in his ‘JAZBAAT’ playlist. A fan commented, “The entire Animal album.” The actor re-shared it and agreed with the fan writing, “Great album & soundtrack to be fair…”

Meanwhile, a netizen also suggested Bolna Halke and Main Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga. Reacting to it, the actor called these his two favorite songs. Calling Ek Villain Returns song Shaamat an underrated gem, he also praised Tara Sutaria’s voice and called it ‘top.’

Arjun also called the Ishq Risk song a ‘beauty’ and added, “Any Emraan Hashmi song from the post-2010 era count me in…”

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor opened up on how Ranbir Kapoor does not ‘overtly engage’ in PR and shared, “I think there’s an anomaly to that, and that’s Ranbir (Kapoor). He does it really well. He’s someone who doesn’t overtly engage.” He was also asked about the changing times and the role of PR in today’s time. He shared, “It’s important, and I’ll be very honest with this age group.”

Advertisement

He added, “I feel like an old man saying this, bahut kharab lag raha hai bolte hue (I feel very bad saying this), but it’s not entirely their fault. Their attention span is very short, so you need to remind people and maybe underline it because there’s a lot going on in their lives and on social media.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again. He played the role of antagonist, which was praised. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor has Ramayana Part 1 and Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in his lineup. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the second part of Brahmastra.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor does not ‘overtly engage’ in PR, claims Arjun Kapoor; calls himself a ‘newcomer’ in this game