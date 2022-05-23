Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone in black feathery gown on red carpet makes fans say ‘if perfection had a face’

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022 has been no less than a visual treat. The actress has been serving looks after looks at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival, as she walks the red carpet at the prestigious event. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Deepika left everyone in awe of her yet again as she opted for a stunning black feathery number for her appearance today. It’s needless to say then, that fans cannot keep calm!

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022

Deepika Padukone wore a noodle-strapped, black bodycon gown with a plunging neckline. Her hair was styled in a messy top bun, while she opted for minimal accessories with a pair of dangling earrings. She kept her makeup on the glamourous side with heavily kohled eyes and nude lips. The Gehraiyaan actress exuded charm and panache as she posed in front of the clicking cameras on the red carpet. As soon as Deepika’s latest photos from Cannes hit social media, fans went gaga over her look.

One fan wrote, “Make way for the cannes film festival jury member (fire emojis),” while another one wrote, “She’s slaying uff (fire emoticons).” Still another user’s comment read, “Ladies and Gentleman, HER.” Another fan commented, “If perfection had a face (slew of heart eye emojis)”.

Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Projects

Talking about the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Sha Rukh Khan’s comeback movie Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will also star John Abraham as the lead antagonist and will have the Attack actor locking the horns with King Khan for the first time on the big screen. On the other hand, Deepika will also be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Fighter which will be releasing in September next year. Besides, Deepika will also be working with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s Project K and the Bollywood remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

