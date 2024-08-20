Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal unveils breathtaking new poster amid fans; seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

Vicky Kaushal is now steadily shifting his gears towards his upcoming period-drama Chhaava. After delighting fans with the teaser on Monday, the actor recently visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings, followed by which he unveiled the film's poster at Chitra Cinema.

The Internet has been abuzz with the teaser of Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film, Chhaava. In the movie, he will be seen essaying the role of Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A day after the massive teaser release, Vicky recently unveiled the film poster at a special event in Mumbai.

In the video shared by the paps and actor on his Instagram story, we can see the actor standing on the terrace of the cinema hall. He addresses the swarm of fans and fills them with enthusiasm, shouting out loud, "3…2…1, let’s go," followed by the grand presentation of the poster. The poster is then unveiled, and we also see confetti bombs blasted, adding to the celebratory vibe of the momentous occasion.

Vicky also took to his Instagram stories and shared endearing pictures from the special day. In one of the pictures shared with the film’s director, Laxman Utekar, he wrote, "The man who’s vision we all followed. From the first day of making Chhaava he’s only called me ‘Raaje’…that’s the amount of faith he’s shown in me, and I’m so grateful. Love @laxman.utekar Sir!"

Furthermore, the actor was also seen seeking blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of the launch. Apart from the videos that surfaced on the internet, the actor also took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture while he paid his obeisance at the holy temple. "Ganapati Bappa Morya!" he wrote alongside.

As we can see, the first poster of Vicky, which was also unveiled at the special event, features a powerful and striking image of the actor in the titular role. He has rightly embodied the fierce and courageous spirit of the historical figure as he fights valiantly on the battlefield.

The upcoming period-drama Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, stars Vicky in the titular role along with Rashmika Mandanna opposite him. We also get to see Akshaye Khanna in an unrecognizable role in the teaser. Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the film will be released on December 6, 2024.

