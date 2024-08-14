Vicky Kaushal reveals receiving text from Sam Manekshaw’s daughter after watching Tauba Tauba: ‘You can’t be doing this...’

Vicky Kaushal stars as the iconic Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's biopic Sam Bahadur, tracing the legendary Army chief’s remarkable career from his leadership to his retirement. Recently, Vicky shared a memorable moment when Sam Manekshaw’s daughter messaged him after watching the song Tauba Tauba from his film Bad Newz. She gave what he saw as the 'biggest compliment', exclaiming, “Who is this guy?” When he asked for clarification, she explained, “Five months ago you made me believe you’re my father; you can’t be doing this now.”

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky Kaushal, who sees his role as Sam Manekshaw as his most demanding yet, shared an intriguing story. After the release of the song Tauba Tauba, he received a message from the late Army chief’s daughter. Initially, she was surprised and questioned, "Who is this guy?" When Vicky asked her to elaborate, she remarked that just five months ago, his performance had convinced her he was her father, making his current role feel even more surprising. Vicky described this feedback as the ‘biggest compliment,’ appreciating the impact his portrayal had made.

Vicky Kaushal discussed the significance of his role in Sam Bahadur, describing the challenge of portraying an army officer regarded as a legend by the Army as immense. The actor recalled hearing stories about Sam Manekshaw from his parents, who were in Punjab during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. They would recount how they huddled in dark rooms and waited for updates from Sam Manekshaw over the radio.

Advertisement

Growing up with these stories and then being entrusted with the role was both a daunting and thrilling responsibility for Vicky. He expressed his gratitude for working under the meticulous direction of Meghna Gulzar, noting her dedication and hard work throughout the process.

Even though Sam Bahadur faced tough competition at the box office, Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw has left a significant impression, further establishing his reputation as a leading actor in Bollywood. Vicky takes on the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of Army Staff during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The film, which hit theaters on December 1, also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. Despite the strong performance of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Sam Bahadur successfully held its ground in theaters.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal looks dapper in his latest PIC, tells himself 'Bas kar Instagram'; wifey Katrina Kaif sends 'heart'