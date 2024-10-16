Citadel: Honey Bunny star Varun Dhawan is ‘still figuring it out’ as new dad of baby girl: 'I'm just enjoying playing with her'

Varun Dhawan embraced fatherhood in June 2024 with the birth of his baby girl. He hasn't revealed many details about the little one with the media so far. However, in a new interview, the Bhediya actor shared that he is still figuring out things as a new father and trying to be more responsible for his little one like every new dad.

In multiple interviews, Varun Dhawan has often expressed his desire to have a baby girl. His dream came true when he welcomed a daughter with his wife, Natasha Dalal, on June 3, 2024. However, the couple has rarely shared glimpses of their little one online and has yet to publicly announce her name.

Now, in a new interview with Etimes, the Coolie No.1 actor opened up about his experience of being a new dad. He said, "I'm still figuring it out, like how responsible I have to be, or how much of a kid I can still be or can be. I think men tend to go through this."

Since he is still learning about fatherhood, Varun mentioned that his wife Natasha does every task for their little girl and deserves complete credit. In his humorous style, Dhawan explained, "The woman does practically everything initially; the man then comes in and becomes useful."

However, just like any other father, the actor Bawaal also enjoys playing with his daughter and being a dad. Varun is fully committed to improving as a dad every day, although he hasn't quite achieved that goal yet. He jokingly mentioned that he has started watching TV at lower volumes so as not to disturb his daughter or his wife, who might throw him out for it.

On the work front, Varun is all set to make his OTT debut with Citadel Honey Bunny, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Coincidently, he plays the role of a father to a baby girl in it. Also, he will be seen in Baby John later. Meanwhile, the actor has also started shooting for the film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.

