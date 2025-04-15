Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play the role of Costao Fernandes, a courageous customs officer from Goa, in the upcoming film Costao. The movie is based on Fernandes' real-life efforts in the 1990s to dismantle a major gold smuggling ring involving Alvernaz Alemao, a notorious smuggler connected to a high-profile gold smuggling operation. Alvernaz was a key figure in the smuggling network, which Fernandes successfully disrupted.

Who is Alvernaz Alemao? Goa's most notorious smuggler

​Alvernaz Alemao was a key figure in a high-profile gold smuggling case in Goa during the early 1990s. He was the brother of Churchill Alemao, a prominent politician and former Chief Minister of Goa. In May 1991, Alvernaz was allegedly involved in a gold smuggling operation.

Churchill Alemao began his journey as a tea boy and worked his way up to become the Chief Minister of Goa, showcasing the essence of democracy.

His brothers Ciabro Alemao, Joaquim Alemao, and the late Alvernaz Alemao also came from modest backgrounds but went on to become some of the wealthiest and most well-known figures in Goa, with the principles of capitalism and its rewards.

Alvernaz became the center of a major case when he was caught by Costao Fernandes, a customs officer, while trying to smuggle gold. This led to an argument between them, and during the confrontation, Alvernaz got hurt and later d*ed.

The incident led to a long legal fight, with Costao Fernandes being accused of m*rder because of his role in what happened. However, the Supreme Court later cleared him of all charges, recognizing that he was trying to stop illegal smuggling.

Alvernaz Alemao’s story is now remembered as an important part of Goa’s history in fighting smuggling, and the case highlighted the difficulties law enforcement faces when trying to stop such illegal activities.

The recently released teaser of Costao has only heightened anticipation among fans. Directed by Sejal Shah, Costao will be available for streaming on ZEE5, though the official release date is yet to be announced.

