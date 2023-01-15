Creators United 2023: Goa CM Pramod Sawant flags off the two-day experiential festival for digital stars

Dr. Pramod Sawant shared words of encouragement for the content creators. “Goa has become a veritable incubator of new-age innovation, a place where ideas and solutions can take root and flourish. Hence, it is truly a pleasure to have with us content creators like you who are such an integral part of this newly emerging digital ecosystem, at a time when Goa is truly coming into its own as a hub of technological prowess. Your work and influence will not only help to showcase the beauty and culture of our state, but it will also contribute to the growth and success of our economy,” the Chief Minister said.

After spending months on the preparations for one of the biggest events of the year, Creators United - India’s first and biggest experimental influencer event for your favourite content creators – kickstarted with a grand opening ceremony on January 15 in Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort in South Goa. The two-day event organised by Pinkvilla and Mad Influence celebrates content creators from diverse categories including – lifestyle, vlogs, stand-up comedy, food, travel, tech, fashion, beauty, gaming, and a lot more. The gala evening was graced by the honourable Chief Minister of Goa - Dr. Pramod Sawant, and Minister for Tourism, IT and Printing and Stationery - Government of Goa - Rohan Khaunte.

Shri Rohan Khaunte added, “Creators United is a new thought for all of us. I had a brief interaction with all the creators and this room has a following close to 850 million and, Goa’s population is 1.5 million. The influence in this room is 400 times more than the population of Goa. Influencers are now playing a big role in this technological revolution. I think the whole journey has started moving out. Nandini, Karan, Gautam have done a good job of bringing everybody together under one roof.”

Nandini Shenoy, Founder and CEO of Pinkvilla stated that this truly feels like life has come a full circle for Pinkvilla. “It marks 16 years of what has been an incredible journey to unite the world through the power of accessible and wide-ranging digital content. As one of the earliest digital players in the Indian content ecosystem, it feels extraordinary to see the momentous growth of the creators’ economy in the last few years. With infinite possibilities for exemplary growth, it is truly a special time in history for India’s emerging digital economy,” said Nandini.

Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO of Pinkvilla shared, “As we stand at the cusp of a new era of digital innovation, we are more convinced than ever that online content is the key to shaping the future. The future of entertainment, communication, business – and even life as we know it. It is in this spirit that we, along with Mad Influence jointly envisioned Creators United 2023, India's first and largest experiential content festival.”

Gautam Madhavan, Founder and CEO of Mad Influence, spoke about the goal of the event. “At Creators United, we have curated the most compelling experiences for the biggest digital voices shaping today's culture to give our industry a massive boost. From an award show honouring the best and brightest in our industry, to networking sundowners, special content zones, music, wellness and mindfulness activities, brand collaboration initiatives, and so much more, this event promises to be one of a kind,” shared Gautam.

Karan Sawhney, Festival Director of Creators United added, “The ultimate aim of this power event is to create the most exciting and enriching environment for all of you. One where you can connect with peers, learn from industry leaders, and immerse yourself in the most imaginative experiences. Because, just like Gautam said, it’s all about collaboration, collaboration, and collaboration.”

Nick Bahl - Co-Founder of ReelStar also took to the stage. He not only expressed his excitement about the growth in the digital space, but also shared his plan to launch the app in the Indian market in March this year.

The event also boasted of some much-loved performances. While India's Got Talent winners Divyansh and Manuraj set the stage on fire with their memorable performance, Agrita Dhawan - popularly known as 'Agsy' - rapped electrifying numbers. Celebrities like Anubhav Singh Bassi, Karan Singh, Gaurav Kapoor, Aakash Gupta, Aadil Khan, Shyam Sharma, Dhruv Shah, Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair, among many others, were a part of this event. The opening ceremony was followed by a Sundown carnival, which the attendees had a gala time at.

Our esteemed associations for Creators United 2023 are:

Reel Star - Powered by Sponsor

Reel Pay - Payments Partner

Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort - Hospitality Partner

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner

Pentagon Events & Activation Pvt Ltd - Event Partner