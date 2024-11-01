Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Raha sport coordinated outfits for Diwali; don’t miss doting father showing his little one bursting firecrackers

Diwali 2024 just got better as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a special appearance with their daughter, Raha! The beloved couple was recently papped as they arrived at their newly built abode and posed for the paps. The trio dished family goals as they posed together in coordinated outfits.

Today, on November 1, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen arriving with their little daughter, Raha. In a video shared by the paps, the beloved clan especially came forward to pose for the paparazzi. They were showered with heartfelt Diwali wishes from the shutterbugs. In response to this, the couple also returned the wishes with a sweet smile.

Alia thanked the paps and while they turned, Ranbir also waved and wished the shutterbugs with heartwarming Diwali wishes. In addition to this, yet again, it was Kapoor’s bond with his daughter that left the internet’s heart melting. While posing for the paps, he tried to distract the little one to patiently pose for the paps.

In addition to this, another video showed Ranbir carrying Raha in his arms while he cutely showed her bursting firecrackers. Several fans dropped red-heart emojis in the comments section.

The video that yet again took over the internet attracted reactions from the fans as they couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable couple. A fan wrote, "How adorable is this!!!!!" another fan commented, "So cute."

Immersed in the festive vibe of the celebration, the couple looked aww-so-beautiful in coordinated golden outfits. While Ranbir Kapoor opted for a golden kurta paired with white flared pants, Alia looked stunning in a matching saree with a half-sleeved blouse and hair tied in a bun. Meanwhile, their little one had two cute ponytails with matching coordinated suit.

On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline. Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the film will go on floors in Mumbai on November 7, 2024. Meanwhile, Alia is currently busy working on Alpha alongside Sharvari. The movie is poised for next year's Christmas.

