Deepika Padukone on her learnings from Cannes 2022 as a producer: One of the biggest mistakes we are making...

Deepika Padukone is one of the most prominent faces in the entertainment industry. Her body of work is immense and she continues to push the envelope and try something different in every film of hers. In her 15-year career, she has been a part of some very prominent films namely Om Shanti Om, Ram Leela, Chennai Express, Bajirao Mastani, Piku and Padmaavat. Her recent works include the biopic of an acid attack victim titled Chhapaak and a family noir titled Gehraiyaan, both being critically acclaimed.

Deepika Padukone is currently at the Cannes Film festival. Ranveer Singh flew to Cannes to meet her, last weekend. Deepika Padukone was interviewed by film reviewer Anupama Chopra in Cannes. On being asked about how the experience at Cannes has changed her view as a producer and whether her production house KA Productions will be doing anything differently, Deepika said, “You know, I don’t think we have to do anything different. I think we have to just be authentic in everything that we do and own it. I think, one of the biggest mistakes that we are making is not owning what we do. Nobody here is apologetic about the movies they make.”

She further added, “No one is apologetic about the language they are making them in, no one is apologetic about the budget that has been spent on making the movie. I don’t think we should be apologetic about who we are, where we come from and the cinema that we are making. I truly believe that it is a matter of time and like I said, I think a lot of times, we have to keep doing what we do, and a time will come when our work will be recognised. And it should”. Deepika’s answer showed the pride she takes in the Indian content and also gives us an indication of where the cinema in India is headed.

Deepika Padukone has her hands full with some really big films which are scheduled to release in the next couple of years. Her next release is Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from that, she is working on Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan tentatively titled Project K. She is also working on the Hindi adaptation of The Intern produced by her banner KA Productions. Lastly, she will also be working on a mega-budget cross-cultural Hollywood project which will see a 2024 release. We wish Deepika Padukone all the very best for her future projects.

