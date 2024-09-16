‘Deepika Padukone ka koi kaam nahin dekha’ says Nawazuddin Siddiqui; admits knowing nothing about Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his versatile and exceptional acting skills. His candid and honest viewpoints often stir the internet. Recently, the actor once again made a shocking revelation as he admitted not watching any of Deepika Padukone’s works and knowing nothing about Stree 2-star Shraddha Kapoor.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor is currently busy promoting his latest track, Saiyaan Ki Bandook. While speaking with Filmygyan in a candid interaction, he was asked to give hashtags to various Bollywood celebrities. Upon being asked about new mom Deepika Padukone, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was quick to admit, "Maine koi kaam dekha nai hai (I’ve not seen any of her work) I don’t know."

In addition to this, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also asked about Shraddha Kapoor, to which he also had a similar response stating, "I don’t know anything about Shraddha." When the actor was further queried about Stree, he revealed that he hasn’t seen the film but said he would watch it.

The Kick actor heaped praise on Tiku Weds Sheru co-star Avneet Kaur. He lauded the actress for establishing a career at an early age. "Bahut kamaal hai aur self-dependent hai aur actor to bahut achi hai(Very nice and self-dependent. She is of course a brilliant actor)," the actor said.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been quite active lately in his career, with the recent re-release of the beloved cult classic, Gangs of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap. Additionally, he is celebrating the launch of Sabbir Khan’s supernatural thriller, Adbhut. This thrilling film premiered yesterday, September 15, on Sony Max at 8 PM.

Apart from Nawazuddin, Adbhut also stars Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Rohan Mehra. It is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films. Before Adbhut, Nawazuddin and Sabbir worked together in Munna Michael.

While speaking about Adbhut in an official statement earlier, he had said, “For me, it’s exciting to see a film reach millions of people at once through television. The supernatural genre has always intrigued me, and I believe audiences will find the experience both thrilling and thought-provoking.”

In addition to this, he also has Noorani Chehra alongside Nupur Sanon and Sangeen in the pipeline.

