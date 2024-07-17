Diljit Dosanjh’s Top 5 international feats: From HISTORIC Coachella performance to appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show

Diljit Dosanjh, a Punjabi superstar and actor, has created history with his incredible stage charisma and outstanding musical abilities. By breaking geographical barriers and setting new records, Dosanjh has left a significant mark on the international music industry.

By breaking barriers and exceeding expectations, the Lover singer has demonstrated the universal appeal of Punjabi music, resonating with audiences worldwide. His ability to attract large crowds highlights the increasing influence and popularity of Punjabi music on the international stage. Let's explore some of his iconic international accomplishments.

Diljit Dosanjh's top 5 International feats

Diljit Dosanjh X Sia for Hass Hass song

Diljit and Sia collaborated with the incredibly talented producer Greg Kurstin to create a groundbreaking moment with the song called Hass Hass. This marked Diljit's first-ever collaboration with an international artist, showcasing his versatility as he effortlessly bridged continents and genres with Hass Hass. The song became an instant hit and a playlist favorite.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Continuing his ascent towards global recognition, Diljit recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as a featured guest. The singer performed his chart-topping songs, captivating the audience with his magic on stage.

Diljit Dosanjh's historic Coachella performance

In April 2023, Diljit made history as first Punjabi singer to grace the prestigious Coachella music festival stage. He joined the star-studded lineup of the festival's first weekend, alongside artists and groups like BLACKPINK, Charli XCX, Labrinth, and Kid Laroi.

Advertisement

Justin Trudeau meets Diljit Dosanjh

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a visit to Dosanjh before the Indian musician's historic sold-out concert at Toronto's Rogers Centre. The Kinni Kinni singer shared a video of Trudeau's visit with his 21.7 million Instagram followers prior to the night concert.

The video shows Trudeau and Dosanjh exchanging greetings with folded hands, followed by a warm embrace.

Diljit Dosanjh's performance with Ed Sheeran

Recently, the British singer Ed Sheeran impressed the Mumbai audience and he was joined by none other than Diljit Dosanjh on stage to perform a Punjabi rendition of his popular track Lover. Their duet quickly became a sensation on social media in India.

Both musicians shared videos of their collaboration on Instagram, capturing the enthusiastic cheers from the crowd as Sheeran welcomed Dosanjh to join him on stage.

Diljit Dosanjh has raised the bar for Punjabi artists on the global stage by selling out the "largest-ever Punjabi show outside India." His remarkable feat serves as a source of inspiration for emerging artists.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh reflects on his historic Coachella performance: ‘I wasn't a deserving candidate’