Jaat Box Office Collection Day 18: Sunny Deol-led action drama jumps to Rs 2.05 crore on third Sunday

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 18: Sunny Deol’s first-ever collaboration with Tollywood filmmaker Gopichand Malineni and Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat was released on April 10, 2025. The film is currently running in its third week of theatrical run. With the end of its present Day 18, Jaat has collected Rs 2.05 crore on its third Sunday.

Advertisement

Ever since its release, Jaat has performed at an average pace. On its previous Saturday, it collected Rs 1.65 crore, which has now grown to Rs 2.05 crore, a 24 percent rise from its third Sunday net. Eighteen days into its run, Jaat is now set to move ahead with a total of 82.25 crore India net.

Days India Net Collections Extended Week 1 Rs 59.60 crore Week 2 Rs 17.85 crore Day 16 Rs 1.10 crore Day 17 Rs 1.65 crore Day 18 Rs 2.05 crore Total Rs 82.25 crore

Jaat is currently pulling the audience on its merit as well as the presence of Sunny Deol in a mass avatar. In its third week, the film runs alongside several other releases like Kesari Chapter 2, Ground Zero, and Andaz Apna Apna re-run. Alongside so many films, this Sunny Deol film has crossed the Rs 80 crore mark and is now targeting to enter the Rs 100 crore club. But judging by its current trend, its theatrical run would end before reaching that mark.

Jaat marks the comeback of Sunny Deol nearly 2 years after the all-time blockbuster Gadar 2. As the blockbuster sequel from 2023 became the highest-grosser of Sunny Deol’s career, Jaat has overtaken Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to become the second-highest net grosser of the actor.

Advertisement

The sequel of Jaat has been announced officially by the team, titled Jaat 2, bringing back Sunny Deol in the lead. Meanwhile, the actor would be seen in Lahore 1947 as his next, as well as his second release of this year.

Watch the Jaat trailer

Jaat in cinemas

Sunny Deol’s mass entertainer Jaat is running in theaters near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jaat Box Office Collection Day 17: Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's film leaps on third Saturday; nets Rs 1.65 crore