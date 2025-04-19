Did Yo Yo Honey Singh make it official with Egyptian model Emma Bakr at her birthday bash? Their chemistry breaks internet

Yo Yo Honey Singh and his songs have always grabbed attention and entertained his fans. However, it's his personal life that often makes headlines. His recent sighting with Egyptian model Emma Bakr has sparked dating rumours. Fans have been speculating about their relationship after a video of the model holding hands with the singer and celebrating her birthday surfaced on social media.

Advertisement

Yo Yo Honey Singh never fails to make a mark wherever he goes, and Emma Bakr’s birthday bash was no exception. The popular rapper looked dapper in a white blazer paired with black pants and a black tee, and he sat right next to the Egyptian model.

The video begins with the restaurant staff arriving with lights, sparklers, and a beautiful cake. Both the model and the rapper looked surprised when the staff entered, and the Lungi Dance singer was seen vibing to his song Millionaire, which played in the background.

Emma looked stunning in black attire, and her instant hand-holding with Honey Singh while her friends and the restaurant staff brought out the cake was hint enough for fans to speculate that something was brewing between the two. The comments section was filled with fans congratulating the duo and calling them a “beautiful couple.”

After his divorce from ex-wife Shalini Talwar in 2022, Yo Yo Honey Singh made his relationship with Tina Thadani public in 2023. Unfortunately, according to reports by Hindustan Times, their relationship ended after just a few months.

Advertisement

The reports stated that they wanted different things in life. While they were handling the breakup maturely, both needed time to heal. Tina was said to be focusing on her work, while Honey never shied away from talking about the split.

Although neither the rapper nor Emma Bakr has confirmed their relationship, fans are already rooting for them. Is this a subtle confirmation of a new beginning or just a casual get-together? Only time will tell.

ALSO READ: Yo Yo Honey Singh in legal trouble over Maniac; actress Neetu Chandra moves Patna High Court alleging ‘vulgarity’ in song