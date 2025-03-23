Yash’s unexpected entry at Yo Yo Honey Singh's Bengaluru concert leaves fans thrilled; is a collaboration in the works?

2025 is full of surprises! While we've seen several unique collaborations this year, no one expected one between Kannada star Yash and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Yes, you read that right. The Toxic actor made a surprise appearance at Honey Singh's Millionaire India Tour concert in Bengaluru and it left the crowd stunned.

Honey Singh recently posted a video on his Instagram handle featuring Yash on stage with him during his concert. Introducing the actor on stage, he spoke about their similar journeys and how their conversation felt like a true brotherly moment. He expressed his excitement about being in Karnataka and called Yash his brother for life.

Yash, in turn, praised Honey Singh’s journey and called it inspiring. He shared that their discussion touched on struggles and success. In his words, "So inspiring, his story is inspiring, we were discussing the way he has come up in his life and the place he is today. Everybody goes through struggles and fame, but what matters is love. People love and respect you. Keep flying."

Sharing the video, Honey Singh wrote in the caption, "Thnk u to my dear dear blood brother @thenameisyash for coming and blessing my Bangalore concert. Respect for life."

Responding to it, Yash commented on the post, "My brother @yoyohoneysingh, the pleasure was all mine! Your energy was electric…"

When asked about a possible collaboration, Honey Singh eagerly agreed. He encouraged the audience to message Yash about making a song together. Yash responded with enthusiasm but insisted that the musician should also sing in Kannada. Honey Singh promised the crowd that he would, assuring them of a Kannada song in the future.

Honey Singh is performing across India on The Millionaire India Tour. Meanwhile, Yash recently revealed that Toxic will hit screens on March 19, 2026, and shared a new poster ahead of the festive weekend.

