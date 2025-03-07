Yo Yo Honey Singh in legal trouble over Maniac; actress Neetu Chandra moves Patna High Court alleging ‘vulgarity’ in song

Trigger Warning: This content contains references to s*xualization and misogyny in music.

Actress Neetu Chandra has approached the Patna High Court with a public interest litigation (PIL) against singer and rapper Honey Singh, alleging that his latest track Maniac featuring Esha Gupta contains vulgar content and objectifies women, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The PIL also names others involved in the song's creation, including lyricist Leo Grewal and Bhojpuri singers Ragini Vishwakarma and Arjun Ajanabi. The hearing is expected to take place later this month.

Neetu Chandra, known for her performances in Bollywood as well as critically acclaimed Bhojpuri and Maithili films, has urged Yo Yo Honey Singh to modify the lyrics of his song, citing concerns over its "overt s*xualization" and depiction of women as “mere objects”.

The Garam Masala actress also took issue with the song using the Bhojpuri language to convey its message as it normalises vulgarity and throws “women's empowerment out of the window.”

In an interview with India TV, Chandra expressed her concerns, stating that vulgar Bhojpuri and Hindi songs are negatively impacting girls and women in Bihar, making them feel uncomfortable while commuting to school and college, forcing them to walk with their eyes lowered.

She added that such songs have made it difficult for women to even watch television at home. Chandra also pointed out that many artists who create such content have gained fame, which, in her view, could hinder the progress of society and the nation.

The actress also raised concerns about why the allegedly vulgar lyrics were specifically in Bhojpuri rather than Honey Singh's native Punjabi, which is also featured in the song.

“Why did those lines have to be in Bhojpuri? It’s because we Biharis don’t speak up or object. They take liberties with our language as if it has no respect,” Chandra remarked.

When asked whether similar songs by Bhojpuri singers also impacted women's safety, the actress admitted that she was not familiar with them but emphasized that the culture surrounding such lyrics was fostering a dangerous environment for women.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has frequently faced criticism for his provocative lyrics, and this legal dispute could once again spark the long-standing debate on misogyny in music.