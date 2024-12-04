Did you know Shah Rukh Khan wanted to replace himself with Salman Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ho? Here's what happened

Kal Ho Naa Ho is a timeless classic and Aman, played by Shah Rukh Khan, taught us how to cherish every moment in life. But can you imagine any other actor playing the funny, understandable, and supportive Aman? Well, it could have just been the case. Recently, the film's director, Nikkhil Advani, shared that Shah Rukh Khan wanted to leave the film after shooting for one scene due to his severe back injury issue. So, he suggested the makers cast Salman Khan instead of him since he would be away for treatment.

Nikkhil Advani recently sat down with Mirchi Plus and discussed some interesting anecdotes from working on Kal Ho Naa Ho that recently got overwhelming response to its re-release. He share more details by SRK and revealed that King Khan called him and Karan Johar, who wrote and backed the film, to convey his intention to quit the film.

Sharing the reason, Advani explained that the superstar sustained an industry while shooting for Duplicate or some other film. But he didn't look after it properly, and it became severe over time.

The filmmaker explained that the first scene Shah Rukh Khan shot was the popular diary scene from the film. However, it was filmed differently, which later got snapped, and they reshot it at a train station. After shooting for one scene, the actor realized he wouldn't be able to continue shooting and needed to get immediate medical attention

Recalling the moment, Nikkhil said, "He called us after doing one scene and said yaar mere se nahi hoga aap log kya ek kaam karo. You know main Salman ko phone karta hu, Salman ke saath bana do.” (I can't do this now; you do one thing: I will call Salman, and you can make the film (Kal Ho Naa Ho) with Salmam.)

Khan took the tough call because, due to the serious nature of his back issue, he had to immediately leave for Germany and undergo surgery. Consequently, he needed a 6 month recovery period after it. So, he felt the makers wouldn't want

However, Nikkhil Advani and Karan Johar stood by him and decided to wait for him to heal. So, instead of recasting for the role, they began the shoot after six months when SRK was back on set, and we were glad we could see him play the unforgettable Aman who made us laugh, smile, blush, sad weep in Kal Ho Naa Ho.

