Shraddha Kapoor gets mobbed by fans as she exits after watching Stree 2; don’t miss her reaction to paps saying ‘film hit hai’

Shraddha Kapoor returned with the sequel to the 2018 movie, Stree. The Amar Kaushik directorial Stree 2 hit theatres on August 15 and has been doing positively at the box office. The actress was recently spotted in Mumbai as she exited a cinema hall after enjoying her film. However, as she exited the public place, she was mobbed by her fans who were excited to spot her there.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account, the actress can be seen getting out of the theatre. Dressed in a bright red top with blue denim, she looked sweet as her face glowed. However, she had to be protected and escorted towards her luxury vehicle after she was mobbed by enthusiastic fans, eager to click pictures with her. But like a sport, Shraddha Kapoor got clicked with her admirers and sweetly went on. When one of the shutterbugs stated ‘picture hit day’, the Stree 2 actress was quick to cross her fingers and joined her hands to thank everyone present there before leaving.

While Kapoor and Rao have an impressive filmography, they also recently spoke about their insecurities during the latest edition of Pinkvilla’s Masterclass. The Srikanth actor stated that he wanted to be an actor since he was in 10th and 11th grade.

He added, “I wanted to do it because I wanted to do it. I wasn’t chasing fame or money, I just fell in love with the pure art form. It’s so much fun just to play a different character in a play, on-stage, and to be in front of the camera, to be playing different characters, all your life and explore life so closely by observing, reading, doing research on another individual all together.”

Rao also divulged that movies give him a lot of high. He added, “I am not insecure about what people would say, critics would say, if I am earning enough money or not, if I am famous or not. I do it every day because I genuinely love it. As long as that feeling is there, there should not be any insecurity,” Rajkummar expressed.

Next up was the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress who expressed her gratitude for all the love and support she has been receiving over the years from her fans. She exclaimed that the audience makes her feel like she is theirs. Elaborating it further, she added, “To get that feeling is a very very humbling feeling and I am entirely focused on what I am here for. I know that it is my journey and the fact that I even get to be part of films and live my childhood dream, it’s a very big opportunity. More than insecurity I’m just filled with a lot of gratitude to be able to do what I do.”

For those who have been keeping an eye on all the updates about the movie on Pinkvilla would know that Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan have cameo appearances in the movie. But during the chat with us, Rajkummar Rao mentioned that there are more than that. While Kapoor humorously stated, “Stree 4 cameos” she also expressed, “But I have to say that they are special, and I think that all of you (the audience) will be happy about them.”

Stree 2 also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.

