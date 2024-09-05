10 Dil Bechara dialogues: ‘Janam kab lena hai…’ and more that touched our hearts

Dil Bechara will always be remembered for celebrating the legacy of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The tragic romance is cherished for the Dil Bechara dialogues. While many dialogues made us cry our hearts out, a few of them made us laugh. Sushant Singh Rajput as Immanuel Rajkumar Junior went all philosophical about life and death in the film. “Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai ... hum decide nahi kar sakte, par kaise jeena hai ... woh hum decide kar sakte hai.” Remember?

Also starring Sanjana Sanghi in her debut lead role, Dil Bechara was released posthumously after the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra made his directorial debut with the 2020 film.

We have curated a list of Dil Bechara dialogues that will remind you of Sushant Singh Rajput.

10 Dil Bechara dialogues from Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film

1. Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai ... hum decide nahi kar sakte ... par kaise jeena hai ... woh hum decide kar sakte hai

In a voiceover, Sushant Singh Rajput delivers this powerful line. The audience connected with it more after the demise of Sushant. Wasn't he right?

2. Tum safe nahin lagte, serial killer type lagte ho.

This dialogue is from Manny and Kizzie’s first meeting when he asks to drop her off on his bike.

3. Main serial killer, tum serial kisser...kya jodi hai!

This dialogue comes right after Kizzie calls him a “serial killer” when SSR’s character flirts with her.

Advertisement

4. Tum mere heart ke liye zaroori ho. It beats faster every time you come closer.

Kizzie, who is battling thyroid cancer and carries an oxygen cylinder with her, says this line to Manny after falling in love with him.

5. Aaj kal ke artists aise hi hote hain, kaam shuru karte hain aur khatam hi nahin karte hain.

This is from a scene where Manny asks Kizzie about the answer to ‘Main Tumhara..’ after listening to singer Abhimanyu’s song. Manny says this as Kizzie tells him that the singer left the song incomplete.

6. Hero banne ke liye popular nahi banna padta. Woh real life mein bhi hote hai.

In a doctor’s session, Kizzie shares that you don’t have to be popular to be a hero, they are in real life too. This comes after Manny says he wants to be like Rajinikanth.

7. Achanak ek din achanak dance karte hue Manny ne meri life mein entry maari. Usse zyada irritating ladke se main aaj tak nahin mili. Aur milna bhi nahin chahti hoon. Woh har baat pe mazaak karta gaya, hasta gaya aur mujhe jeena sikha gaya. Aur dheere-dheere mere jeene ki wajah ban gaya usne entry li thi bilkul wese hi usne ek din exit leli aur mujhe phir se akela chhod diya.

Advertisement

This is from a tearjerker scene where Kizzie delivers her farewell speech for Manny and they both cry.

8. Ek tha raja, ek thi rani, dono marr gaye khatam kahaani. Har dadi ye kahaani sunaati hai. Par ye kahaani adhoori hai. Aur isse poora wo raja aur rani karte hain.

Sushant as Manny delivered this dialogue after his character dies and Kizzie reads his letter. In a voiceover scene, Manny shares his version of ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’, a story from our childhood.

9. Tumhara is tarah se ignore karna won't change my feelings for you.

Manny, who is deeply in love with Kizzie, expresses himself after she starts ignoring him.

10. I don’t want to be strong, I want to be normal.

In an introductory voiceover scene, Kizzie says this to the audience after revealing her illness.

Dil Bechara also featured Swastika Mukherjee and Saswata Chatterjee. Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Immanuel Rajkumar Junior, a patient of osteosarcoma, a type of cancer. Sanjana Sanghi was cast as Kizzie Basu, a thyroid cancer patient.

Advertisement

Based on John Green’s 2012 novel, The Fault in Our Stars, the story of Dil Bechara revolves around a couple, Manny and Kizzie, who have terminal illnesses. They both end up falling for each other. This SSR-starrer was shot in Jamshedpur and Paris.

Amid dealing with illnesses, Manny and his friend, Jagdish Pandey, make a Bhojpuri film titled, Rajinikanth Awat Hai, Sapne Jagawat Hai’.

Earlier this year, Mukesh Chhabra had teased netizens with a tweet that read, “Dil Bechara 2.” Later, Chhabra clarified that he was initially planning to make its second part; however, the director soon realized that he wouldn’t touch the film.

In an interview with News18 Showsha, the filmmaker clarified, “I tweeted about it because I was genuinely planning on making Dil Bechara 2.” Chhabra called Dil Bechara a “special film” as it had many emotions attached to it considering the fact that it was Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film.

The director added that he realized that he shouldn’t touch that film. It was an adaptation of the 2014 Hollywood film, The Fault in Our Stars.

ALSO READ: 15 best PK movie dialogues that will make you laugh out loud