6 Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa movies that prove they have amazing on-screen chemistry

If you love watching Punjabi movies, you would know the kind of impact Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa movies have had on audiences. People love their on-screen chemistry, and the duo has been working together since 2011. The two have always brought magic with their presence on-screen.

So, without further ado, let's dive into the world of love, laughter, and amazing on-screen chemistry of Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa. Here is a list of movies that both stars have done together, testifying to their versatile and exceptional acting skills.

5 popular movies of Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa that are a must-watch

1. Jihne Mera Dil Luteya (2011)

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Gippy Grewal Binnu Dhillon

Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Gippy Grewal Binnu Dhillon Director: Mandeep Kumar

Mandeep Kumar IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release year: 2011

2011 Where to watch: Zee5

Diljit and Neeru rocked the silver screen with the 2011 movie Jihne Mera Dil Luteya, which also starred Gippy Grewal and Binnu Dhillon. Directed by Mandeep Kumar, the movie revolves around two carefree friends.

Their lives take a huge turn after meeting Noor (played by Bajwa) as they both fall in love with her. A perfect blend of comedy, romance, and drama, this love-triangle saga is a must-watch. It's no wonder that it's touted as the best Gippy Grewal, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neeru Bajwa movie.

2. Sardaarji

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Mandy Takhar

Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Mandy Takhar Director: Rohit Jugraj

Rohit Jugraj IMDb Rating: 6.2

6.2 Movie Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Horror

Comedy, Fantasy, Horror Release year: 2015

2015 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Released in 2015, Sardaarji is a horror-comedy Punjabi film. Directed by Rohit Jugraj and written by Dheeraj Rattan, this film has several hilarious moments. The story revolves around a ghost hunter (played by Dosanjh) who falls in love with a spirit (played by Bajwa). People loved Neeru and Diljit's chemistry in the movie.

The popularity of the film can be gauged from the fact that its sequel, Sardaarji 2, was released a year later in 2016. It featured Diljit Dosanjh, Monica Gill, and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles.

3. Jatt & Juliet

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa

Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa Director: Anurag Singh

Anurag Singh IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Release year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube



Another one on the list of Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa movies is the beloved 2012 movie Jatt & Juliet, which was directed by Anurag Singh. The screenplay of the movie is written by Dheeraj Rattan. This rom-com film broke various records at the box office at the time of its release and took Punjabi industry to new heights.

Not only their characters, Fateh and Pooja, but catchphrases like Doomna and Dangar also became fans’ favorite. Additionally, both the stars won various accolades for their exceptional performance. Notably, the movie got remade in the Bengali film industry in 2014 and was titled Bangali Babu English Mem.

4. Jatt & Juliet 2

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Jaswinder Bhalla

Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Jaswinder Bhalla Director: Anurag Singh

Anurag Singh IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Romance, Comedy Release year: 2013

2013 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

Neeru Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh movies list would be incomplete without the mention of their successful collaboration in the 2013 blockbuster movie, Jatt & Juliet 2. This movie is also written by Dheeraj Rattan and Amberdeep Singh.

As the name suggests, it was the sequel to the 2012 blockbuster film Jatt & Juliet with almost the same cast but an entirely different storyline.

For those unaware, Neeru and Diljit play the roles of police officers in the film who go to Canada for a mission. Apart from the storyline, the film’s music and dialogues continue to live in the hearts of fans rent-free.

5. Jatt & Juliet 3

Cast: Neeru Bajwa, Diljit Dosanjh, Jasmin Bajwa

Neeru Bajwa, Diljit Dosanjh, Jasmin Bajwa Director: Jagdeep Sidhu

Jagdeep Sidhu IMDb Rating: 6.0

6.0 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Release year: 2024

2024 Where to watch: NA

Neeru and Diljit got back together on the big screen for the third installment of their most-popular rom-com Jatt & Juliet. Directed and written by Jagdeep Sidhu, Jatt & Juliet 3 was released earlier this year in June 2024. The story revolves around two police officers (played by Bajwa and Dosanjh) who travel to the UK for a mission.

6. Shadaa

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Sonam Bajwa, Anita Devgan, Hardeep Gill, Gurpreet Bhangu, Jagjeet Sandhu

Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Sonam Bajwa, Anita Devgan, Hardeep Gill, Gurpreet Bhangu, Jagjeet Sandhu Director: Jagdeep Sidhu

Jagdeep Sidhu IMDb Rating: 6.2

6.2 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance, Music

Comedy, Romance, Music Release year: 2019

2019 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Jio Cinema

Ending Neeru Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh movies list with their delightful film titled, Shadaa. For the unversed, Shadaa implies bachelor in Punjab. The film is a hilarious ride that gives a laughter riot narrating the story of a boy who tries everything possible to find a perfect match for him. However, little did he expect that upon finding the love of his life in Neeru, he would realize ‘Shadaa’ is the new happy.

If you want to enjoy a light-hearted movie, then this can be your go-to pick.

Following the popularity of Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa movies, no wonder the two have established themselves as the iconic pair of the Punjabi industry. Which one of the above-mentioned is your favorite movie, do let us know in the comments section.

