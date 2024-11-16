Disha Patani's father gets duped of Rs 25 lakh by fraudsters with fake Government post promise; FIR filed

Actress Disha Patani has captured headlines online after reports emerged that her father, Jagdish Singh Patani, fell victim to a Rs 25 lakh scam in Uttar Pradesh. Allegedly, five individuals deceived him with assurances of securing a prestigious role in a government commission.

An FIR has been filed at Bareilly's Kotwali police station after Jagdish Singh Patani, retired Deputy Superintendent of Police and father of actress Disha Patani, reported being duped of Rs 25 lakh. As per PTI, Patani was introduced by a known associate, Shivendra Pratap Singh, to Diwakar Garg and Acharya Jayaprakash from Juna Akhara.

They, along with Preeti Garg and another unidentified individual, allegedly promised him a high-ranking position in a government commission by claiming political influence. The accused reportedly collected Rs 5 lakh in cash and Rs 20 lakh through bank transfers into three accounts.

When months passed without any results, they assured Patani his money would be returned with interest. However, as Disha Patani's father pressed for repayment, they allegedly resorted to threats and aggressive behavior. He also accused the group of deceiving him further by introducing an accomplice as a supposed 'officer on special duty', named Himanshu, to bolster their claims. Suspecting a broader scam, he approached the police, resulting in the FIR against the five individuals on charges of fraud, extortion, and intimidation.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Disha Patani recently treated her fans to stunning photos on Instagram, where she flaunted a vibrant yellow bikini while posing on a picturesque beach. Her radiant look and effortless style left everyone mesmerized, proving once again why she's a fashion inspiration.

Elevating her fashion game, the actress captioned the post, "#Kanguva and some tan. grateful for all the love." The pictures exude a perfect blend of glamour and charm, leaving her followers in awe.

Check out her post below!

On the professional front, Disha Patani recently ventured into Tamil cinema with her debut in Kanguva, where she stars opposite Suriya. The film, which also features Bobby Deol in a pivotal role, was released in theaters on November 14, 2024.

