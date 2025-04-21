PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Triptii Dimri goes out and about in city, Raveena Tandon aces airport fashion and more

Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit were papped at the same location in Mumbai. Raveena Tandon and Paresh Rawal made waves at the airport. Parineeti Chopra’s husband, Raghav Chadha, also greeted the paparazzi from the city’s private airport. Take a look at some celebrity sightings on April 20, 2025.

1. Triptii Dimri paints the town red

Advertisement

Triptii Dimri became the national crush after her stint in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Since then, she has also become the paparazzi’s favorite. Recently, Dimri was spotted going out and about in the city. For the casual outing, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress wore a simple red top with blue denim pants and high heels.

2. Madhuri Dixit delights paparazzi with her smile

Veteran Bollywood star, Madhuri Dixit, was also spotted at the same location as Triptii. The Dhak Dhak girl brought her charm to the event and delighted the paparazzi with her sweet smile. The ace dancer looked charming in a black top which she layered up with a matching shirt jacket. She paired them with gray pants, black high heels, an expensive cross body bag and a pair of dark sunnies.

3. Raveena Tandon aces airport fashion

Yet again, Raveena Tandon was spotted heading to an undisclosed location from the Mumbai airport. The Daman star rocked summer airport fashion in a white floral shirt with blue mom jeans. She also carried a shawl to stay comfortable during the flight. Before jetting off, Tandon made sure to pose for the shutterbugs and flaunt her million-dollar smile.

Advertisement

4. Paresh Rawal jets off in style

Hera Pheri star Paresh Rawal surprised fans when he was spotted at Mumbai airport on April 20, 2025. The senior Indian actor looked fashionable in a black t-shirt paired with blue denim pants and black sneakers.

5. Raghav Chadha makes a move from the private airport

Parineeti Chopra's husband, politician Raghav Chadha, was in Mumbai for a brief moment. Soon after, he returned to New Delhi from Mumbai’s private airport. Chadha was spotted wearing a white kurta-pajama set with a brown half-jacket. He made sure to greet the paparazzi before leaving the spot.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai's bond with Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya is unbreakable and NEW PIC is proof