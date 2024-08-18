Eid lunch at Salman Khan’s residence is ‘loud’ admits nephew Ayaan Agnihotri; reveals Sohail Khan is ‘most fun’, Arbaaz Khan scares him

Salman Khan is often seen spending all the important days and festivals with his entire family. The bhaijaan of Bollywood, along with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan and sisters Alvira and Arpita, also often joins his big family for family lunches and dinners together. A while ago, the nephew of the Tiger 3 star, Ayaan Agnihotri revealed how it is to have a meal with their family.

Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri’s son, Ayaan Agnihotri was in an interview with News 18 wherein he delved into the family time he spends at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments during Eid. He stated that it’s like lunch at any big family step. While it looks pretty normal, “but it’s also loud.” He added that there are lots of jokes and one random shout here and there. Then they have some elders telling the youngsters to straight and instructing them to do certain things.

The entire family sits down for lunch at three o’clock. His grandfather, Salim Khan is the first one to sit at the table. “Once he starts eating, we kids join him,” he said adding that in the absence of the senior member, Sohail Khan takes over the table and becomes playful like the kids in the family. Ayaan, who made his debut with a music video, Party Fever, further added that there are so many people that they take rounds at the table to eat. “If nana decides to eat late, Sohail mamu gets to the table first and starts eating and then Nirvaan, Arhaan, and I join him. Sohail mamu is the best!” Ayaan exclaimed.

Advertisement

He also termed Sohail as the most chill uncle who would take the kids in the family for random trips and vacations. When they were growing up, the Hello actor would take him along with Nirvaan, Arhaan, and their friends anywhere. He would get up and tell them ‘Let’s go to Goa or Alibaug!’ There would just be him and the seven kids.

Talking about his other uncle, Arbaaz Khan, Ayaan stated that he can sometimes be scary. According to the youngster, the actor-filmmaker keeps them on their toes. In one moment, he is really fun and then suddenly he gets very serious and then becomes fun again. The young lad also expressed that the weekends they spend at Panvel are his favorite family vacations.

Further on, he called Arhaan his fav cousin and stated that they tend to laugh out loud during arguments along with Farrey actress Alizeh Agnihotri. While he also spoils his younger cousins, he also drops Ahil to school every morning.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's nephew Ayaan Agnihotri on working with actor in music video Party Fever: 'With him, it's never like let's do it'