EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday claims Deepika Padukone is a big foodie; Calls herself funniest out of Gehraiyaan lot

There is no denying the fact that Gehraiyaan has achieved magnanimous success and become a cult favourite. The Shakun Batra directorial portrays the intricacies and complexities of life in a beautiful manner. Coming to the actors, all the four protagonists, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa outdid themselves and performed exceptionally well. Especially Ananya Panday - that girl won our hearts, playing the character of privileged yet good natured Tia. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ananya opened up on her thoughts on a partner and working with other co-stars in Gehraiyaan. The interview ended on a fun and humorous note as Ananya answered some interesting ‘Who’s most likely to’ questions.

During her interview and particularly the ‘who’s most likely to’ game, Ananya revealed quite a lot of fun facts about the Gehraiyaan troupe. The first question that Ananya was asked was who’s most likely to reach the sets of date night. Ananya humorously started by expressing that if she said her name others would say its partial, so she chose Deepika. Things took an interesting turn with the next question. When asked who was the bigger foodie on the sets. Without hesitation, Ananya crowned Deepika as the biggest foodie out of the lot. She said, ‘She used to order food for all of us and she is a big foodie.’

Next up was who was the funnier one on the sets. Ananya dramatically pointed towards herself and said, ‘Me.’ She added that even during the most intense scenes of the movie, the co-stars laughed the most. When asked who took more time to get ready, Ananya at once said ‘Sid’. She also added that the boys, even Dhairya took a lot of time. Another interesting question was who was always on their phone. To this, Ananya rolled her eyes and said it was her. She also said that their gang loved to party with each other and no one was likely to leave the sets first.

