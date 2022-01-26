EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday reveals being 'insecure' in life, opens up on challenges while filming Gehraiyaan

One movie that almost everyone is excited about is Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. The film starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday has been grabbing all the limelight ever since the trailer of the film was released. Now the entire team of Gehraiyaan has been on a promotion spree. The actors in a recent chat with Pinkvilla opened up about the entire filming process of the film. But, one thing that caught our attention was when Ananya opened up about the challenges she faced while portraying Tia in front of the camera.

Revealing about how she faced the challenges and how did she go about portraying this character in Gehraiyaan, she said, “This is the most emotionally fleshed-out character that has come my way. Honestly, it is all because of Shakun, and I'm not just being nice and complimenting you, but he has really helped me because I was very nervous. The fact that they even wanted me to be a part of this film, I was firstly very excited. But, then after that, even Siddhant was like 'how are we actually going to do it?' A lot of conversations with Shakun helped.”

Further talking about her character, Ananya Panday said, “I feel like this character is quite similar to how I am as a person. There's a lot of qualities that Tia and I share." This is when Deepika Padukone interrupted and asked the Student Of The Year 2 actress to reveal one of them. Without wasting a moment Ananya replied, “Insecure. Biggest One.”

"The hardest part for me was kinda being myself in front of the camera. Sometimes when you're playing another character or someone that's really far away from you, it's kinda easy for you to be in someone else's shoes. But, when you're showing a vulnerable and fragile side of yourself in front of the camera, it can get kinda scary. But, then it is also very liberating when it goes well."

