EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap on family's initial thoughts on his cinema journey: 'We didn't educate you for this'

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most respected filmmakers in the Indian film industry, who is known to make gritty cinema. The much loved filmmaker has been involved in genre defining films like Gangs Of Wasseypur series, Mukkabaaz, Black Friday, Manmarziyan, Raman Raghav 2.0, Dev D and more. He worked as an assistant for Sriram Raghavan and Ram Gopal Varma in the course of his movie journey. The director gears up for the release of his next film Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. The filmmaker graced Pinkvilla with yet another interview of his, this time for Pinkvilla's segment to celebrate Indian filmmakers - Cult Creators.

Anurag was asked if his family was supportive of his decision to get into cinema? Anurag answered, "Small Town India, North India , UP.. They want their children to be an engineer, doctor or IAS. So no, they were not. They were supportive of like, 'Okay, if you have decided, then go and try. But, we didn't educate you so much for this'. It was like, 'Let him try for 1-2 years and then he'll be come back on his own.' I was very highly educated. They gave me wonderful schooling and put me in a good college. So they were taken aback when I told them that I wanted to do filmmaking. So it took me a while."

Anurag always had a keen interest for movies. His only connection to movies, however, was that the nearest city to his town was Varanasi and a newspaper used to come from there, which mentioned the films that were running in theatres. And there was a magazine called 'Sarita' and a column called 'Chanchal Chhaya' where he used to read film stories. He used to narrate the stories out to his little siblings as if he had watched the movie. He admitted that his narration skills got polished because of that and as a result, his siblings are filmmakers too. He generally only went to watch Amitabh Bachchan's films because his father was a big fan. They used to travel 3 - 4 hours to watch his film and it was like an event. His mother liked Amol Palekar so they juggled between watching Amitabh Bachchan and Amol Palekar films.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap gears up for the release of his next film, Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. The film is an official remake of the Spanish film Mirage. The film releases today, that is on 19th August, 2022. You can watch this movie at a theatre near you.

