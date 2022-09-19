EXCLUSIVE: Arbaaz Khan and Arjun Kapoor to be seen together in Malaika-Amrita's show 'Arora Sisters'

Actress Malaika Arora, who has lit up the screen 'every time' with her stellar moves, has somehow always maintained silence about her personal life. But, not anymore! The Chaiyya Chaiyya beauty is all set to talk about her personal life on-screen. We were the first to break the news of the upcoming reality show 'Arora Sisters' on Disney+ Hotstar. Now that Malaika along with her sister Amrita Arora is doing a show, the curious audience is looking forward to watching it. A lot has changed in Malaika's life after divorcing Arbaaz Khan. However, they both still remain friends and co-parent their son Arhaan Khan.

Now, the buzz is that 'Arora Sisters' will also feature Malaika Arora's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and current partner Arjun Kapoor. A source close to the sisters told us that the show will also feature Arbaaz Khan and her current partner Arjun Kapoor but in different episodes respectively. Apart from Arjun Kapoor & Arbaaz Khan, the show will also feature Amrita and Malaika's families & close friends. 'Arora Sisters' revolves around the personal lives of Malaika & Amrita Arora.