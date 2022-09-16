EXCLUSIVE: Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora to do a series titled 'Arora Sisters'; Details Inside

After the super success of 2 seasons of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', now gear up to know all about the 'Arora Sisters'. The web series 'Arora Sisters' will focus on the personal and professional lives of Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. You have seen both of them on every possible social media page, walking down the streets of Bandra or Manhattan, rooting for their Bollywood buddies and kids, and juggling their roles as a wife, a partner, mothers, friends and boss ladies. Now you will get a chance to know these Bandra bombshells, up close and personal. The Arora sisters are all set to invite you into their homes and lives.



A li'l birdie from Bandra told us that Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are all set to talk about their personal and professional lives on the show. A source close to the Aroras revealed, "The show will also feature Amrita and Malaika's inner circle of folks and friends. The show will revolve around the lives of the Malaika and Amrita Arora's families, giving fans a glimpse of their lifestyle, day-to-day activities, and most importantly, their past life experiences." Without a doubt, it will be interesting to get to know the Arora sisters so closely.



After 'Arora Sisters', Malaika and Amrita are also said to be a part of yet another show with Kareena Kapoor Khan and their girl gang. They all will be a part of another reality show called Guts on Netflix. The show will give an insight into the lives of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora as they juggle their work, travel and party together.