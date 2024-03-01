EXCLUSIVE: DJ Ganesh to set the mood at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities have started today and it's going to be a star-studded one. The biggest Bollywood and sports stars are set to be a part of the event as guests and performers as well. Not only that, many global stars and business personalities are all set to attend the biggest pre-wedding functions in India. Now Pinkvilla is here with exclusive information that none other than DJ Ganesh is set to perform at the pre-wedding functions today and tomorrow.

DJ Ganesh to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony

DJ Ganesh who is known for performing at several big celeb functions will be setting up the mood at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding. A source told Pinkvilla, that he will be performing at the pre-wedding function today and tomorrow.

Well, looking at the kind of vibe DJ Ganesh has created in the past, it seems the functions are going to be no less than epic.

Interestingly, DJ Ganesh got fame amongst Bollywood celebrities after he played at Karan Johar’s birthday party. He then went on to play at Isha Ambani’s engagement party and Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding as well. Lately, he was the one who made the Sangeet ceremony of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani come alive with his magical music.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

The celebrations are poised to unfold over three days, from March 1 to March 3, at the lavish Reliance Greens in Jamnagar. Among the distinguished guests set to grace the occasion are a multitude of stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and many others from the entertainment industry. Among the sports stars, MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatage, Saina Nehwal will be attended the festivities. International star Rihanna and business personalities like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and more have also arrived in Jamnagar.

