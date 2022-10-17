EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif REVEALS details about her upcoming films Merry Christmas and Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif is currently elated with the response her recently released Phone Bhoot trailer is receiving from the fans. This will be the actress's first film after marriage to Vicky Kaushal. The comedy horror film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh, Phone Bhoot is all set to be released on 4th November. Well, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she also opened up about her upcoming films—Merry Christmas and Tiger 3.

Upcoming films:

On asking her about her upcoming films, Katrina said, “After Phone Bhoot it's Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay. That’s gonna be coming soon. That’s wonderful. Sriram sir is my all-time favourite director and then of course Tiger. Tiger is always a very exciting franchise and exciting series.” It is worth mentioning here that Vijay Sethupathi, the South superstar, will be making his Bollywood debut with Merry Christmas. The film is likely to release on December 23, 2022. There are reports also that Vijay will be playing a crucial role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.