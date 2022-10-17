EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif REVEALS details about her upcoming films Merry Christmas and Tiger 3
Tiger 3 will be releasing on Diwali next year, as announced by Salman Khan on social media.
Katrina Kaif is currently elated with the response her recently released Phone Bhoot trailer is receiving from the fans. This will be the actress's first film after marriage to Vicky Kaushal. The comedy horror film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh, Phone Bhoot is all set to be released on 4th November. Well, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she also opened up about her upcoming films—Merry Christmas and Tiger 3.
Upcoming films:
On asking her about her upcoming films, Katrina said, “After Phone Bhoot it's Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay. That’s gonna be coming soon. That’s wonderful. Sriram sir is my all-time favourite director and then of course Tiger. Tiger is always a very exciting franchise and exciting series.” It is worth mentioning here that Vijay Sethupathi, the South superstar, will be making his Bollywood debut with Merry Christmas. The film is likely to release on December 23, 2022. There are reports also that Vijay will be playing a crucial role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.
Tiger 3:
The action thriller stars Salman Khan and its new release date was announced on Saturday. The film is releasing on Diwali next year. He also shared the first poster giving his glimpse. In the photo, only the eye of the actor and his wrist were visible as the rest of his face was covered with a scarf. The third part of the Tiger is directed by Maneesh Sharma and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.
