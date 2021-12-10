EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif's 'kaleeras' had birds with unique messages from Bible given by Dulhan herself

After tying the knot in an intimate ceremony, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have finally embarked on their new journey as man and wife. The couple got married on December 09 in presence of close friends and family at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Their royal wedding was preceded by a Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony.

After remaining tight-lipped and keeping their fans waiting for a glimpse of their beautiful love story, Vicky and Katrina finally announced the good news by sharing their first priceless pictures as a married couple, clicked by Wedding Filmers. The breathtaking pictures left the actors’ fans amazed, but what caught everyone’s attention was the bride’s stunning 'Kaleera' and 'chooda'. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that her ‘kaleeras’ were styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and designed by Rahul Luthra and Mrinalini Chandra. It featured bespoke bird charms with customized messages from the bride herself. Each bangle carried 6-7 messenger doves. The bride wore it ahead of her 'chooda'. Our source also revealed that the ‘kaleeras’ contained words from Bible like Cleo, Elysian.

Take a closer look here:

We also learnt that Katrina sported a rectangular blue platinum ring which featured a double row of round brilliant diamonds soured from Tiffany Soleste worth Rs 7,41,000 ($9,800). While Vicky Kaushal adorned a platinum Tiffany Classic wedding ring worth Rs 1,28,580 ($ 1,700).

For the outfits, the newlyweds looked stunning as Katrina donned a traditional red bridal outfit from Sabyasachi, while Vicky Kaushal wore a traditional white sherwani also beautifully crafted by Sabyasachi. Announcing the news on their social media handles, the couple wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together. (Folded hands and red heart emoji).