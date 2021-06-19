EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Kemmu opens up on parenting challenges he faced during lockdown: Everything was new for us

Kunal Kemmu shares his experience about parenting in lockdown and hails wife Soha Ali Khan for being a hands on mother.

The COVID 19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown had come with an adverse effect on the normal life. Not just we were cooped in our houses, the schools have been also been shut which has led to online classes. Needless to say, parenting in lockdown was a new experience for all the parents. Recently, Kunal Kemmu, who happens to be a proud father of 3 year old girl Inaaya, opened up about the challenges he faced in parenting during the lockdown. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kunal was all praises for wife Soha Ali Khan for being a hands on mother.

He said, “Honestly, the whole challenge, the major brunt of it has been championed by Soha. She’s very hands on. I think she takes it upon herself, it’s her homework. Inaaya’s homework is her homework. So, I can’t even begin to say that it’s been very challenging because I know that the major chunk of it, Soha has been handling.” Kunal also emphasised that since Inaaya happens to be his first child, everything was relatively new for them.

“Because for us it’s our first child and for us everything was so new and despite what everybody will tell you and advise and you will read about it, but what you go through is what you go through, it’s everybody’s personal experience. So, for us, we don’t know, how different would it be as she had just about started going to play group and things shut down and we were back to….so I can only compare it to how it would have been for me or ask my mother. But I think in my age group if there’s somebody who has a second child, they would actually know what the difference was,” he added.

Furthermore, the actor also mentioned that while he would have love Inaaya to got to school and try different activities. Kunal said, “We can only draw comparisons right now but I think with whatever we have had and this is the only thing that we know, I would have loved…. The best way is to actually interact with other kids and go to school and do the activities on your own as oppose to sit in front of a laptop because at the end of the day it is nothing more than the screen time. But the schools are also trying to put their best foot forward coz I think these are unprecedented times and everybody is just figuring out a way to do this. Having said that, everybody is in this together and we have been trying to do the best that we can and follow the best advice and sign up for the best programs that are out there or do the best within the house through activities with her”.

