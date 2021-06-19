Father's Day EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Kemmu: Inaaya, Taimur share a great bond & are a riot when they're together

Kunal Kemmu is a doting dad to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and a loving uncle to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla ahead of Father's Day, the Lootcase actor shared his take on Inaaya and Taimur's cousins' bond.

Actor Kunal Kemmu has managed to effortlessly slip into the role of doting father to daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, just like he aces a role on screen. The Lootcase actor dotes on his little girl and often, we get to see cute moments between the two on social media. Not just this, Kunal also is a doting uncle to Kareena Kapoor and 's son Taimur Ali Khan and often when Inaaya joins her cousin, it is a full house for the actor. Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla ahead of Father's Day, Kunal shared his take on Inaaya and Taimur's bond.

While chatting candidly, Kunal shared that amid the second wave of COVID 19 and the recent lockdown, Inaaya and Taimur didn't get to spend much time together. However, he shared that their bond is 'great'' He said, "They (Inaaya and Taimur) do spend a lot of time. But, unfortunately, in this current lockdown, they haven't even gone to spend so much time with each other. But, ya they do share a nice bond. They look forward to meeting each other. They have lots of fun." He also shared that in the current lockdown, Inaaya spent most of her time with her playschool buddies who live near her building.

Inaaya, Taimur are a riot when they're together. And sometimes they do the sweetest things together. Kunal Kemmu

Further, Kunal also expressed how he feels when both cousins spend time together. He said, "Inaaya, Taimur are a riot when they're together. And sometimes they do the sweetest things together. It's great to be around them and watch them grow together."

Take a look at the chat:

We further asked his take on actors being nervous to play the role of a dad on screen. On this, Kunal explained that at the young age of 21-22, it doesn't make sense to play a father as one doesn't have the understanding about it. He said, "At 22-23, I would have been averse to it. And it's not that just because I became a father, now I can be a father. I wasn't offered father roles actually until Lootcase happened. That was the first time I was even offered something. So, I can't even say that 'hey U would of course play it. There is nothing wrong with it.' And honestly, when Lootcase was offered to me, It didn't even strike my mind that I'm playing a father. I was like this is a great thing and it is a great relationship between a father and son. Being a father helped on an emotional level, I could connect to a lot of those things. But, playing a father never bothered me."

Meanwhile, the actor's last film Lootcase had managed to leave the audience in complete awe of his act. The film was released on DisneyPlus Hotstar amid the lockdown last year and received a lot of love from fans.

