Exclusive: Maidaan to Mili; Producer Boney Kapoor wraps five films during COVID 19 pandemic

The COVID 19 pandemic had taken a massive toll on the entertainment industry with several movies getting pushed and shooting getting cancelled. And while it is gradually getting back on track, the film producers are in a rush to wrap the shooting of their respective projects and it is indeed a challenge for them given the COVID 19 restrictions. Amid this, Boney Kapoor has become the only Bollywood producer to finish shooting for five films during the COVID 19 pandemic.

To note, these five projects include Ajith starrer Valimai, Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer Nenjuku Needhi, Veetla Visheshanga and Mili starring Janhvi Kapoor which is a survival thriller. For the uninitiated, Maidaan happens to be a sports biopic based on the golden era of Indian football wherein Ajay will be seen playing the role of a football coach. The movie is slated to release on June 3 this year. Speaking about Nenjuku Needhi, the movie will be a remake of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 while Veetla Visheshanga will be a Tamil remake of Badhai Do and will be helmed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan.

On the other hand, Mili marks Janhvi’s first collaboration with daddy Boney and penned a length note for her father as a tribute to the amazing experience in this ‘special movie’ as she had wrapped the movie last year. She wrote, “It’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up”.

Overall, it is going to be quite a happening 2022 for Boney Kapoor. Which movie are you eagerly waiting for? Let us know in the comment section below.

