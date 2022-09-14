EXCLUSIVE: Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan to host 'all girls' baby shower for Alia Bhatt; Kareena-Karisma to attend

Renowned stars and now, soon-to-be parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been grabbing the limelight ever since they announced pregnancy. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child after tying the knot this year in April. Riding high on the success of Brahmastra, now it's time for the duo to celebrate the 'Mom-to-be' Alia Bhatt and so for that, they will host an 'all girls' baby shower at end of the month.

From going on a babymoon with her beau to promoting their recently released film Brahmastra, the Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned in embracing the new journey- motherhood. Now, the actress is much more relaxed as she is in the final leg of the third trimester of pregnancy. Moreover, soon-to-be Nani and the Dadi jodi of Soni Razdan & Neetu Kapoor are planning to host an 'all girls' baby shower for Alia. The star-studded affair featuring Shaheen Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Aarti Shetty & Alia Bhatt's girl gang (childhood friends) are confirmed to arrive for the function.