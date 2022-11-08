EXCLUSIVE: Radhika Apte, Vasan Bala explain how an actor's image helps in getting films- 'Behave like a star'

Rajkummar Rao , Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi starrer Monica O My Darling is all set to release on November 11 on the OTT platform. The trailer has already been released and fans are loving it. It is a crime drama which is written and directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil. It will be available on Netflix. Well, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Radhika and director Vasan Bala opened up on many things including how an actor’s image is important in getting any role in a film.

When asked if she was asked to be like a certain star, on this the Andhadhun actress said, “There is a certain image that I didn’t want to seek and that would have probably increased my commercial value which I was at least told to. To become, to have an image, to behave like a star, and to be a star does have positive attributes in society. Your image in and within the industry is also important. It’s not just about how people see you in the industry. And that was the choice that I made. It might have consequences. It’s not like that I have lost this film or that film, it’s not like that. I am just generically. It might have consequences.”

“Those of the things I don’t want to do and that is the big part of the industry I think. I mean it depends on who does it. Some people don’t do it as well. Some love it and enjoy it. I appreciate the fact that they enjoy it. It’s just that I don’t enjoy it. It’s not a comment or anything. It’s just a choice,” she further adds.

Vasan Bala accepts:

Monica O My Darling director also accepted that while casting such talks do happen. Elaborating on this more, he said, “A lot of privilege talk happen while casting I agree A lot of things are said arre yeh aisa hai, yeh waise hai, yeh fresh hai yeh nai hai. A lot of stupid things do get pass around. I mean you need to have patience and vision just to get all the dust to settle and then just put your points across. But it does happen. A lot of loose talks can lead to people getting parts, going out of parts. It’s true. But you know if you are undeniably talented and you can steer through then you know no one can stop you.”

Monica O My Darling:

The trailer shows us Rajkummar Rao caught in Huma Qureshi’s web and being blackmailed. Sikander Kher offers him help in getting out of the problem and it is doing murder. The next scene shows us images of a body being jostled around. Then Radhika Apte enters the scene as a police officer for the case.