EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao shares update on Chupke Chupke remake, Bheed & his other upcoming projects

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do is all set to entertain the audience. The film is releasing on 11th February. The movie’s trailer has already raised the fans' excitement. The film is produced by Junglee Pictures and it is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Badhaai Ho. It is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial and directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. But apart from this, the lead actor also has quite a few films lined up in his kitty.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rajkummar opened up on his next films after Badhaai Do. He said, “There is Monica Oh My Darling which is done. There is Bheed with Anubhav sir where again me and Bhumi are there. And then there is HIT: The First Case with Shailesh, that’s done and currently, I am shooting with Raj and DK for my first Netflix series and I am very excited about that too.” Well, he too mentioned one of the most talked-about remakes Chupke Chupke.

There were reports that he has been approached. But today, when asked about any update, he said, “nothing as of now.” To note, Rajkummar Rao has been approached to play the role of Dharmendra.