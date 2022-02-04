EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao shares update on Chupke Chupke remake, Bheed & his other upcoming projects
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rajkummar opened up on his next films after Badhaai Do. He said, “There is Monica Oh My Darling which is done. There is Bheed with Anubhav sir where again me and Bhumi are there. And then there is HIT: The First Case with Shailesh, that’s done and currently, I am shooting with Raj and DK for my first Netflix series and I am very excited about that too.” Well, he too mentioned one of the most talked-about remakes Chupke Chupke.
There were reports that he has been approached. But today, when asked about any update, he said, “nothing as of now.” To note, Rajkummar Rao has been approached to play the role of Dharmendra.
Watch the full interview here:
In the film, Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Dharmendra’s best friend. He pretends to be Professor Parimal but actually, his name is Sukumar Sinha who is an English lecturer. Sharmila Tagore played the role of Dharmendra’s wife. It was one of the blockbuster hits at the box office.
