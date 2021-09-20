EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor all set for a special song in Mr Lele, shoot begins from this week

and Shashank Khaitan’s comic thriller Mr Lele just got bigger. The Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani-Bhumi Pednekar starrer, directed by Shashank and produced by Karan is said to have added one of the biggest stars in India today for a peppy track. , who is known to be a fabulous dancer, apart from his acting, is said to have been roped in for a hot music track. The music of Mr Lele has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Rochak Kohli.

A trade source revealed, "Karan and Shashank were keen to rope in Ranbir for the track. Ranbir is very close to Karan. Apart from acting in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Ranbir has acted in KJo's directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It’s a peppy song in Mr Lele which will be shot at Mehboob Studios from Wednesday. Ranbir has been rehearsing for it there over the last few days. It’s a solo track and is being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The song is a catchy number which will see Ranbir gyrating to some massy grooves and styled by Manish Malhotra."

The source further added, "Vicky was in Maldives shooting for the adventure series, Into The Wild in Maldives with Bear Grylls. Ranbir is a fantastic dancer and his track will be one of the highlights of the movie. The shooting is almost over except for some patchwork left with Vicky in October." Once complete, Shashank will get into the post-production of the movie and then move on to his next directorial.

Vicky and Kiara shot the climax and a song from Mr Lele during the end of August on board a RoRo to Alibaug. The production booked an entire RoRo boat (from the boarding point in Mazgaon, Mumbai to Mandwa, Alibag) for two days for the shoot.

Prior to the Mumbai schedule, Kiara and Vicky had flown down to Pondicherrry for a couple of days to shoot some romantic sequences on the beach. The rest of the movie has been entirely shot in Mumbai.

Vicky plays a guy caught between his suspicious wife (Bhumi) and colleague (Kiara). While the working title is currently Mr Lele, it may be changed and is being kept under wraps for now.

Within weeks of going on floors in April, the shoot had to be called off after Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar contracted Covid 19. The second lockdown imposed in Maharashtra only delayed matters further. Finally, Shashank and the cast and crew resumed a 10-day schedule at an Andheri bungalow with Vicky, Kiara and Bhumi. After they shot some indoor sequences, it was followed up by a 40-day schedule across various locations in Mumbai.

Once Mr Lele is complete, Shashank will begin prepping for the launch of Shanaya Kapoor’s debut movie which rolls from October. Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter will romance Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani in the movie which is being produced by Karan and Shashank. It will kick off with a 40-day schedule in international locales.

